Premier League, Manchester derby: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 01:07 pm

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford today

The 186th Manchester derby is set to be held today at Old Trafford. Manchester United host Manchester City in a crunch Premier League clash. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense scrutiny and any negative result could be catastrophic. United have won just one of their last five PL matches. Here we decode the key stats ahead of the game.

Premier League

49th Premier League meeting between the two clubs

This is set to be the 49th Premier League meeting between the two clubs. Notably, Manchester United have won 24 matches, compared to City's 15. Nine games have ended in a draw. United have a better goal difference (+9), scoring 70 and allowing 61 goals. United are unbeaten against City in the Premier League since the 2019-20 season (W3 D1).

Ferguson

City have a slight edge over United since Ferguson's retirement

Sir Alex Ferguson retired as Manchester United manager at the end of the 2012-13 season, helping the club with a 13th PL honor. Since then, City have the edge over United in the PL. In 16 PL matches between the two sides since Ferguson's retirement, Man City have won seven derbies. United have pocketed six derbies, with three matches ending 0-0.

H2H record

A look at the complete H2H record

The two teams have met on 185 occasions in all competitions so far. United have won 77 matches as compared to City's 55. Notably, 53 matches have ended in a draw. The rivalry has been fierce in terms of goals though. United have scored 265 goals, besides letting in 251.

United

Manchester United's performance in the Premier League 2021-22 season

In 10 Premier League matches this season, United have managed to win five, draw two, and lose three games. They have forwarded 19 goals, besides conceding a staggering 15. United are fifth at the moment with 17 points under their belt. They have suffered three defeats in their last five matches and can be extremely vulnerable.

Man City

Manchester City's performance in the PL 2021-22 season

City are third at the moment, having collected 20 points. They have six wins, two draws, and two losses. Pep Guardiola's City have scored 20 goals so far. City's defensive unit has been strong, shipping in just six goals. City have won three of their last five PL games. The visitors need to take their chances and be more clinical in the final third.

Information

Premier League: Here are the top performers this season

For United, Bruno Fernandes has scored four goals and contributed with three assists this season. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has four goals and an assist under his belt. For City, Gabriel Jesus has made five assists, besides scoring two goals.