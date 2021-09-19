Premier League, Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp: Decoding the stats

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have achieved aplenty in the Premier League so far

Two of football's most terrific managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have brought a certain level of impetus in the Premier League. Managing two top teams in the English top-flight, both Guardiola and Klopp have left a lasting impression. Whenever they leave, their contributions will stay intact forever in terms of taking Manchester City and Liverpool to greater heights. We decode their stats.

Guardiola PL

Guardiola's Premier League numbers

Since joining the club in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has managed City in 195 Premier League matches to date. He has tasted 143 wins, 24 draws, and 28 losses. His side has netted 477 goals, besides conceding 157. Guardiola has helped City win three Premier League titles. City lifted the Premier League in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21 respectively.

Klopp PL

Klopp's Premier League numbers

Since joining the club in October 2015, Klopp has managed the Reds in 225 Premier League matches to date. He has tasted 142 wins, 51 draws, and 32 losses. His side has netted 471 goals, besides conceding 218. Klopp has helped Liverpool win one Premier League honor. The Reds lifted the Premier League in 2019-20.

PL awards

Both managers have won a plethora of PL awards

Guardiola has bagged nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards, including four in the 2017-18 season. He has been adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season on three occasions. Meanwhile, Klopp has also bagged nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He has won one Premier League Manager of the Season award.

Stats

Overall stats for City and Liverpool respectively

Guardiola has managed City in 301 matches so far across competitions, winning 219, drawing 37, and losing 45 times. He has a win percentage of 72.76. Meanwhile, Klopp has managed Liverpool in 324 matches. He has won 193, drawn 74, and lost 57 matches, notching a win percentage of 59.6.

Information

H2H record between the two managers

Guardiola and Klopp have faced each other 10 times in the Premier League. Guardiola has seen his side win four, lose three, and draw three matches respectively. Overall in their careers, they have faced each other on 21 occasions (9 wins each and three draws).