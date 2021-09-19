IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Pitch report, stats, and more

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the 30th match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season today. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the high-octane encounter. Notably, the venue saw several low-scoring encounters in the previous IPL edition, which took place in the UAE. Here are the important details about the venue.

Pitch report and conditions

At the Dubai International Stadium, fast bowlers have achieved considerable success over the years. Meanwhile, the spinners are also in action as the surface deteriorates eventually. The batters usually find it difficult to slog. In the impending game, there are minimal chances of rain interruption. As per the reports, the temperature will hover near 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level will be high.

IPL 2020: Performance of MI at Dubai International Stadium

Mumbai Indians played a total of five matches in Dubai in the IPL 2020. Interestingly, they were involved in two back-to-back Super Over ties (lost both to RCB and PBKS respectively). Besides, they beat Delhi Capitals thrice on this venue. The IPL 2020 final was also hosted by Dubai where MI thrashed DC by five wickets to win a fifth title.

IPL 2020: Performance of CSK at Dubai International Stadium

Chennai Super Kings played a total of seven matches in Dubai in the previous edition. Notably, they lost three of their first four encounters here (lost to Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore). The Yellow Army then claimed consecutive victories on this venue toward the tournament's end. They beat SRH, RCB, and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

A look at the T20 stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 93 T20 games. Notably, the teams batting second have won as many as 54 matches here. Highest team score: 219/2 (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020). Lowest team score: 59 (Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017). The average score in the first innings on this venue is 155.

A look at the venue stats from last season

Fast bowlers took 180 wickets and spinners scalped 94 in Dubai in the IPL 2020. The batters eventually found success here as the average first innings score jumped to 172. The teams won 16 out of 26 games while chasing here.