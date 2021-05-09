Warner, Slater deny reports of physical brawl in Maldives

The Australian cricket contingent is currently in the Maldives following their departure from India after the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Reports emerged on Saturday that David Warner and Michael Slater had been involved in a physical brawl at a bar in the Maldives. However, the two cricketers have denied the same. Here are the details.

Rumors

Warner and Slater address the rumors

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Warner and cricketer-turned-commentator Slater got into a late night physical altercation after a heated argument at the Taj Coral Resort where they are observing quarantine. However, Warner and Slater have addressed the rumors, saying there is no truth to it and that the two continue to be really close friends.

Slater

Davie and I are great mates, says Slater

Former Aussie cricketer Slater brushed off the rumor, saying there is zero chance of the two having a fight. "There is absolutely nothing to the rumor mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," Slater reportedly texted a senior journalist of the publication.

Warner

Warner was dropped as SRH's skipper midway in IPL 2021

The explosive Warner was recently dropped as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner struggled with the bat and his side too remained inconsistent. SRH played seven games, collecting just one win. They were bottom of the points-table, having earned two points. Notably, Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson as the skipper. The former was also omitted from the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals.

Quote

There has been no drama, says Warner

Meanwhile, Warner quashed the report as well. "There has been no drama. I don't know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can't write anything. Nothing happened," read Warner's text as per The Daily Telegraph.

IPL 2021

COVID-19: IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4

On Tuesday, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL 2021 season for an indefinite period after Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Amit Mishra (DC) tested positive inside the bio-bubble. Prior to that, KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier also tested positive. That led to the game between KKR and RCB get rescheduled. Two members of the CSK contingent also tested positive.