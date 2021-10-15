World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina seal wins: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 02:02 pm

Neymar scored for Brazil in their 4-1 win

Brazil have virtually qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after beating Uruguay 4-1. Leading the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying phase, Brazil were too good for Uruguay. On the other hand, Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 25 matches in all competitions. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal in Argentina's narrow win over Peru. Here are the key numbers.

Raphina

Raphina shines for Brazil with a brace

Leeds United winger Raphina scored a brace for Brazil on his first start. Besides Raphina, superstar Neymar and Gabriel also found the back of the net. For Uruguay, Luis Suarez scored a consolation goal. "This couldn't be more memorable for me," Raphinha said after the match. "This is me fulfilling my childhood dream. It's so gratifying to score," he added.

Stat attack

In-form Neymar races to 70 goals for Brazil

Playing his 115th match, Neymar has raced to 70 goals. He has six goals for Brazil in 2021. Neymar now has seven goals in the ongoing WCQ (second-highest). He also contributed with two assists, taking his tally to seven (highest) in the CONMEBOL WCQ. Meanwhile, Suarez now has 65 international goals, equaling Didier Drogba's mark. He has five goals in the ongoing WCQ.

Martinez

Martinez helps Argentina beat Peru

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez scored in the 43rd minute to help Argentina seal three important points. His glancing header was the difference. Peru had a chance of equalizing in the second half but Yoshimar Yotun missed a penalty. Martinez now has five goals in the ongoing WCQ, becoming the second Argentine after Lionel Messi (6) to register five-plus goals.

Table

Brazil and Argentina rule the proceedings

Both Brazil and Argentina are unbeaten in the ongoing WCQ. Brazil top the show with 31 points from 11 matches (W10 D1). Copa America winners Argentina have 25 points (W7 D4). Both teams have played one game less than the other sides. Ecuador and Colombia occupy the next two places with 17 and 16 points respectively. Uruguay (16 points) and Chile (13) follow suit.