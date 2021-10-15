Indian Wells: Grigor Dimitrov thrashes Hubert Hurkacz, advances to semis

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 12:52 pm

Indian Wells: Grigor Dimitrov proceeds to semi-finals

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the semi-finals of Indian Wells Masters with a stunning victory over Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday. The Bulgarian rallied from a set down to beat Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2). With this, Dimitrov has now earned 100 Masters 1000 victories. The 30-year-old will next face Cameron Norrie, who beat Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 in the quarter-final. Here's more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Dimitrov easily won the first set despite losing three games. In the second set, Hurkacz saved two break points at 3-3. However, he lost 4-6 eventually. Dimitrov wasted a 5-2 lead in the decider as the set went into the tie-break. The Bulgarian finally won after two hours and 40 minutes. Notably, Hurkacz fired 14 aces in the match.

Run

Dimitrov's run at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters

Dimitrov entered the Indian Wells with a 5-7 record. He hadn't won two consecutive matches in any of the editions. The Bulgarian has bounced back this time. He beat Daniel Altmaier and Reilly Opelka in two sets to start with. Dimitrov stunned top seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 thereafter. The former is into his maiden Indian Wells semi-finals after beating Hurkacz.

Dimitrov

Dimitrov is 22-15 in the season

Prior to the BNP Paribas Open, Dimitrov lost to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals in San Diego. He failed to win consecutive matches before the US Open. Dimitrov beat Marin Cilic, Alex Bolt, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Dominic Thiem en route to the Australian Open quarter-final. He lost to Aslan Karatsev in the quarter-final. Dimitrov is 22-15 in the season.

Information

Dimitrov reaches his first Masters 1000 semi-final of the season

Dimitrov has reached his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final of the season. He recently suffered a fourth-round defeat to Medvedev at the Cincinnati Open. With his victory at the Indian Wells, Dimitrov has now secured 100 Masters 1000 wins.

Hurkacz

Hurkacz has earned a career-best 33 wins this season

Dimitrov's opponent Hurkacz could have reached his second Masters 1000 semi-final of the season. The Pole has earned a career-best 33 wins this season, having clinched titles in Delray Beach and Metz. He clinched his first Masters 1000 title in Miami. The eighth seed had reached the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells in 2019. He lost to Swiss maestro Roger Federer.