Premier League 2021-22: Statistical analysis of Leicester versus Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 12:47 pm

Manchester United players involved in a training session

Leicester City will host Manchester United in gameweek eight of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. This is a crucial match for both sides who suffered a dip before the international break. The Foxes are winless in four PL matches as United have dropped points in two successive games as well. Ahead of a crunch encounter, we present a statistical analysis.

PL 2021-22

A look at how the two sides have performed

Leicester City are placed 13th in the Premier League table. They have collected eight points so far (W2 D2 L3). They have suffered two defeats and two draws in their last four matches. Meanwhile, United are fourth, having amassed 14 points so far (W4 D2 L1). They dropped points in two successive home games to lose a bit of momentum.

Numbers

Leicester have shipped in 12 goals this season

Leicester will need to be wary of United's attack and stopping them will be a challenge, given the Foxes have shipped in 12 goals. They have scored nine, registering a goal difference of -3. On the other hand, United have scored 14 goals, besides letting in six. They have a goal difference of +8.

Performers

The key performers for both the sides

For the Foxes, veteran forward Jamie Vardy has enjoyed good form this season. The reliable Vardy has racked up six goals (joint-highest), besides making one assist. For Man United, Bruno Fernandes has scored four goals and has contributed with one assist. Cristiano Ronaldo has three goals in four Premier League matches this season.

H2H record

Premier League: H2H record between Leicester and United

The two clubs have met on 30 occasions in the Premier League. Leicester have sealed just three wins. United have won on 19 occasions. There have been eight draws. Last season, Leicester drew 2-2 at home against United and then won 2-1 at Old Trafford. They also beat United 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Information

Timing and TV listing

The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.