Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Mauricio Pochettino: Decoding the stats

Decoding the stats between Solskjaer and Pochettino

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has improved the club drastically in terms of performances since taking over in December 2018. However, he is yet to win a major trophy. On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino managed Tottenham to get his side mete out consistency. After joining Paris Saint-Germain, he won a few trophies and will eye the bigger prizes. We decode their stats.

Solskjaer's Premier League stats

Former Cardiff City manager Solskjaer has managed 120 matches in the Premier League so far. He has enjoyed 58 wins, 31 draws, and 31 losses. He has overseen his sides score 205 goals, besides conceding 151. Solskjaer has won one Premier League Manager of the Month award (January 2019). He has helped United to two successive top-four finishes in the last two seasons.

Pochettino's Premier League stats

Former Southampton and Tottenham boss Pochettino managed 256 Premier League matches. He enjoyed 132 wins, 61 draws, and 65 losses. Poch's sides registered 445 goals in the Premier League and conceded 272. Poch secured four Premier League Manager of the Month awards (October 2013, September 2015, February 2016, April 2017). Notably, he helped Spurs secure four successive top-four finishes.

Solskjaer's overall career stats

Solskjaer started with Molde, registering a win percentage of 54.76. Out of 126 games, he enjoyed 69 wins, 26 draws, and 31 losses. He managed 30 games at Cardiff, securing just 30% wins (P30 W9 D5 L16). Solskjaer returned to Molde and secured 66 wins, 19 draws, and 33 losses. At United, he has a win percentage of 56.05 (P157 W88 D35 L34).

Pochettino's career stats

Poch started his career with Espanyol, claiming a 32.92 winning percentage (P161 W53 D38 L70). At Southampton, he registered figures of P60 W23 D18 L19 at a win percentage of 38.33. He moved to Tottenham and secured a 54.27 winning percentage (P293 W159 D62 L72). Poch moved to French side PSG next, securing 29 wins in 42 matches, alongside five draws and eight losses.