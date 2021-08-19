Jamie Vardy vs Roberto Firmino: Decoding the key stats

Jamie Vardy has been an inspiration for the Foxes

Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy and Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino have been leading candidates in terms of forming a potent attack for their respective sides. Both these players have contributed immensely to the success these two sides have enjoyed of late. Both teams have won trophies, besides also being consistent in the Premier League. We decode their stats.

Firmino's Premier League numbers

Firmino has made 212 appearances in the Premier League, accumulating 67 goals and 42 assists. He has 35 goals with his right foot, 15 with his left foot, and 16 headers. His tally includes two penalties. Firmino has had 216 shots on target, besides hitting the woodwork on 13 occasions. He has created 60 big chances.

Vardy's Premier League numbers

In 246 appearances, Vardy has netted 119 goals, besides registering 38 assists. The veteran striker has scored 77 goals with his right foot, 29 with his left foot, besides 13 headers. His tally includes 26 penalties. Vardy has accounted for 262 shots on target. He has hit the woodwork on 19 occasions. He has created 59 big chances.

Their success in the Premier League

Firmino won the Premier League title with Liverpool in 2019-20. Apart from that, he hasn't won any individual awards. Vardy won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015-16. He has also won the Premier League Player of the Season award (2015-16). He also won one Premier League Goal of the Month award. Vardy has claimed four Premier League Player of the Month awards.

Firmino and Vardy's career stats

In 293 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, Firmino has netted 88 goals. Prior to joining Liverpool, he scored 49 goals in 153 matches for Hoffenheim. He also played for Figueirense in Serie B, netting 12 goals in 53 matches. Meanwhile, Vardy has 148 goals for Leicester in 354 matches. He scored 34 times for Fleetwood Town in 2011-12 and 28 for Halifax Town.

Vardy has won numerous trophies

Vardy won the Northern Premier League in 2010-11 with Halifax Town. He won the Conference Premier in 2011-12 with Fleetwood. With the Foxes, Vardy has won one Premier League title, besides the Football League Championship in 2013-14. He has won one FA Cup and a Community Shield as well.

Firmino has won four trophies with the Reds

Firmino has won four trophies with the Reds. Besides the PL, he has helped the club win the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup. He has been a one-time runner-up in the UCL, EFL Cup, and Europa League respectively.