The incident happened on Wednesday night

Students thrashed in Kolkata, called Bangladeshi for speaking Bengali

By Chanshimla Varah 01:04 pm Aug 21, 202501:04 pm

What's the story

Tension erupted in Kolkata's Sealdah area on Wednesday night after a group of Calcutta University students alleged they were attacked by Hindi-speaking traders. The incident started when a student from the university's Carmichael Hostel went to buy mobile accessories at a shop under Sealdah Bridge. An argument broke out between him and the trader over bargaining, leading to the latter abusing and assaulting him while calling him a "Bangladeshi" for speaking Bengali.