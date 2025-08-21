Students thrashed in Kolkata, called Bangladeshi for speaking Bengali
What's the story
Tension erupted in Kolkata's Sealdah area on Wednesday night after a group of Calcutta University students alleged they were attacked by Hindi-speaking traders. The incident started when a student from the university's Carmichael Hostel went to buy mobile accessories at a shop under Sealdah Bridge. An argument broke out between him and the trader over bargaining, leading to the latter abusing and assaulting him while calling him a "Bangladeshi" for speaking Bengali.
Escalating violence
Students return to confront traders, get attacked again
After the initial incident, the student returned with his classmates to confront the traders. However, they were allegedly attacked again by surrounding traders who were armed with sharp weapons. Four students sustained serious injuries in this second assault and were rushed to Medical College and Hospital for primary treatment.
Legal proceedings
Injured students file complaint at police station
The injured students filed a written complaint at Muchipara police station. Police have filed a report and arrested two alleged traders in connection with the case. On Wednesday night, members of the pro-Bengali advocacy group 'Bangla Pokkho' carried out a protest over the alleged attack. "The marketplace has been known as a hub of outsiders for a long time. They often abuse Bengali buyers. They called these students Bangladeshi for speaking Bengali," the organization's general secretary, Garga Chattopadhyay, said.