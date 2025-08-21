Next Article
NHAI's new FASTag annual pass explained: How to buy
The FASTag Annual Pass, launched on August 15, 2025, lets you take up to 200 trips or enjoy unlimited travel for a year on National Highways managed by NHAI—all for ₹3,000.
But heads up: this pass won't cover state-run expressways in Uttar Pradesh like the Yamuna and Agra-Lucknow routes.
What about state highways?
If your route includes UP's Yamuna, Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, or Bundelkhand Expressways, you'll still need a regular FASTag and have to pay separate tolls there.
Even with this limit, the annual pass is catching on fast—over 1.4 lakh people signed up on day one and registrations crossed five lakh within just four days.
If you're a frequent highway traveler (and avoid those excluded UP roads), this could save you quite a bit!