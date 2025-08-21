Himachal Pradesh: Apple growers pay workers to carry boxes India Aug 21, 2025

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have made life tough for apple growers this season.

With the Gai Khad river overflowing and no bridge in place, the cost to get apples to Parala mandi has shot up from ₹50 to ₹250 per carton.

Farmers are now paying workers to carry boxes across the river by hand, a task they did not anticipate.