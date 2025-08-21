Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Apple growers pay workers to carry boxes
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have made life tough for apple growers this season.
With the Gai Khad river overflowing and no bridge in place, the cost to get apples to Parala mandi has shot up from ₹50 to ₹250 per carton.
Farmers are now paying workers to carry boxes across the river by hand, a task they did not anticipate.
Urgent government action needed
In Kullu, orchardists like Jagdish Kumar are being forced to pick apples early because of nonstop rain, which means lower-quality fruit and less money.
Muddy roads have left bags of apples stranded by the roadside instead of reaching government centers.
Political leaders are pressing for urgent government action so farmers can actually sell their crops and get some relief during this rough patch.