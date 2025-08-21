Kharif crops at risk as urea shortage hits Telangana
Farmers across Telangana are out on the streets, frustrated by a major urea shortage that's making it tough to grow their crops.
Many blame the state government for poor planning and unfair supply, especially in places like Nalgonda where long lines at cooperative offices have become the norm.
In Nalgonda district, only 44,000 metric tons of urea have been received—far less than the 70,000 needed.
Farmers protest as political leaders blame each other
Things escalated on August 20 when farmers in Thipparthi village saw a "No Stock" sign and began protesting.
The unrest has now reached several districts, with reports of illegal urea sales and action against dealers.
Political leaders are pointing fingers at each other while officials try to stop hoarding and make sure everyone gets their fair share.
The ongoing shortage is putting this year's Kharif season—and many farmers' livelihoods—at risk.