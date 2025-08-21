Kharif crops at risk as urea shortage hits Telangana India Aug 21, 2025

Farmers across Telangana are out on the streets, frustrated by a major urea shortage that's making it tough to grow their crops.

Many blame the state government for poor planning and unfair supply, especially in places like Nalgonda where long lines at cooperative offices have become the norm.

In Nalgonda district, only 44,000 metric tons of urea have been received—far less than the 70,000 needed.