Woman throws acid on husband while riding motorcycle
A woman in West Tripura reportedly threw acid on her husband while they were riding a motorcycle on Wednesday.
The man, Shibaji Debbarma, who works as a farmer, suffered burns to his face and neck but is now stable and receiving care at GBP Hospital in Agartala.
The accused, Sumitra Debbarma, has gone missing since the incident.
Police suspect domestic violence triggered the attack
Police believe domestic violence may have led to the attack.
Since Shibaji is still recovering, he hasn't been able to file a formal complaint yet.
According to police, local villagers stepped in when Sumitra allegedly tried to harm him further.
Officers say they're actively investigating and searching for Sumitra as the case unfolds.