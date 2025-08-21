Next Article
Maharashtra man kills brother-in-law for protecting sister from domestic violence
A tragic incident unfolded in Beed district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, August 20, 2024.
Anil Chavan allegedly killed his brother-in-law Bhimrao after Bhimrao tried to protect his sister—Chavan's wife—from repeated domestic violence.
The confrontation turned deadly when Chavan attacked Bhimrao with a sharp weapon and then fled the scene.
Chavan on the run
Chavan had reportedly assaulted his wife several times before.
When Bhimrao took his sister back to their family home for safety, it angered Chavan and led to the fatal clash.
Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for Chavan, who is still on the run as of today.
The investigation continues as authorities work to bring justice in this heartbreaking case.