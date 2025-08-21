Next Article
SC refuses to fast-track plea against dog culling in Delhi
The Supreme Court has decided not to fast-track a plea against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's notification, issued pursuant to a Supreme Court order, to round up stray dogs and put them in shelters.
So, the earlier order from August 11 still stands—meaning the authorities are expected to capture and house at least 5,000 dogs within eight weeks.
Debate over the issue
This move has sparked debate. Some officials worry about public safety after reports of dog attacks, while animal welfare advocates argue that mass capturing isn't the answer—they say sterilization and vaccination are better ways to manage strays.
The court also called out Delhi for not enforcing existing dog management rules well enough, but a final decision on the plan is still pending.