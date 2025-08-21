Next Article
Madras HC stays order favoring AIADMK's Palaniswami as party chief
The Madras High Court just took back its earlier order that favored Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AIADMK party's general secretary.
Turns out, a legal caveat filed by S. Suriyamoorthy—who's been challenging Palaniswami's leadership since 2022—was missed, so the court is hitting pause and making sure all voices are heard this time.
Fresh hearing set for August 25
A fresh hearing is now set for August 25, 2025. Both sides will get to lay out their arguments about who should really lead the party.
The outcome could seriously shape AIADMK's future direction, so it's one to watch if you're following Tamil Nadu politics—or just interested in how leadership battles play out in big parties.