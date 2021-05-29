UCL final, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Here's the team news

Premier League champions Manchester City take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 finale in Portugal. City are aiming to win a maiden UCL crown, whereas, Chelsea can seal a second title after 2012-13. The team news is out and both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero start on the bench for City. For Chelsea, Timo Werner leads the line. Here's more.

Manchester City starting XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden Chelsea starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Silva, Rudiger; James Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Havertz, Mount; Werner

Chelsea beat City on successive occasions (FA Cup and Premier League) under Thomas Tuchel recently but this is a different ball game altogether. With no recognized striker in City's XI, Pep Guardiola is likely to go in with a free-flowing false-nine system. If City can get to the levels of quality and maturity which were seen against PSG, the trophy could be theirs.

Chelsea could be difficult to break down as Tuchel's system means City need to find that extra bit in the final third. The Blues have to be on top with their solid defence. The finishing touch in attack is what needs perfection, however, they can rely on players capable of providing the impact needed to score against City.

The hard-working Timo Werner needs to take his chances. This game is of huge magnitude and this is the time to showcase his mettle. Werner has 12 goals and 10 assists this season in all competitions. It has been a tough first season for him. Versatile mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne has 10 goals and 16 assists across competitions. His impact could be massive.

