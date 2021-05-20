Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1, clinch 14th Coppa Italia title

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 11:40 am

Juventus secure 14th Coppa Italia title

A late strike by Federico Chiesa helped Juventus claim a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final of the Italian Cup on Wednesday. As a result, Juventus won a record-extending 14th Coppa Italia title. This is also the first Italian cup title for star striker Cristiano Ronaldo after Juve finished as the runners-up last year. Here are the records broken.

Juventus

A look at the feats of Juventus

Juventus played their 400th Coppa Italia game, at least 13 more than any other side in the competition. This was their 20th appearance in the Coppa Italia final, also more than any other side. They have been crowned champions as many as 14 times (1937/38, 1941/42, 1958/59. 1959/60, 1964/65, 1978/79, 1982/83, 1989/90, 1994/95, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, and 2020/21).

Information

Glory for manager Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo has become the fourth Juventus manager to have won the Coppa Italia both as a player and coach, after Luis Monti, Carlo Parola, and Dino Zoff. The former earlier endured a disappointing campaign after Juve's early Champions League exit.