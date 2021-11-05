Decoding West Ham United's run in the 2021-22 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 04:41 pm

Said Benrahma scored a brace for West Ham against Genk in the Premier League

West Ham United have moved into the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season. A 2-2 draw versus Genk saw the Hammers keep their unbeaten run (W3 D1) as they top Group H. West Ham are also placed fourth in the Premier League table, besides reaching the quarters of the Carabao Cup. Here we decode West Ham's run in the 2021-22 season.

Europa League

Hammers aiming to secure top-place finish in UEL group stage

West Ham allowed Genk to score a late goal on matchday four of the Europa League. However, a point away from home will please manager David Moyes. The Hammers have scored nine goals in four matches, conceding twice. After three successive wins, the London club were restricted to a draw. If West Ham finish top, they will go directly into the round of 16.

Premier League

West Ham have done well in the Premier League

10 games have gone by in the Premier League 2021-22 season and West Ham find themselves placed fourth. West Ham have won six matches, besides drawing and losing on two occasions each. They are one of the four teams to have scored 20-plus goals this season. Notably, they have won their last three PL games.

Carabao Cup

West Ham beat United and City in the Carabao Cup

West Ham beat Manchester clubs United and City to reach the quarters of the Carabao Cup. They will be up against Tottenham next. West Ham are yet to concede in their two games and will go into the game against Spurs as the favorites given the form they are enjoying. Earlier, they beat United 1-0 and then edged past City on penalties (5-3).

Performers

Top performers for West Ham this season

Michail Antonio has been terrific for the Hammers, scoring seven goals this season (highest). He is followed by Benrahma (six goals). Antonio and Aaron Cresswell have the most number of assists (4 each). Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice have been consistent as well, netting three goals each and providing the same number of assists in all competitions.