Premier League: The best Manchester derbies at Old Trafford

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 03:29 pm

Decoding the best Premier League Manchester derbies at Old Trafford

Manchester United host Manchester City in a crunch Premier League match on Saturday. City are placed third with 20 points from 10 PL games this season. Meanwhile, fifth-placed United have collected 17 points. This will be a massive test for both sides, wanting to keep keep in touch with leaders Chelsea. Here we decode the best Manchester derbies at Old Trafford.

2-0

United complete the Premier League double over City

In the Premier League 2019-20 season, Manchester United beat rivals City 2-0 at Old Trafford. With this victory, United completed the league double over City for the first time in a decade. Bruno Fernandes' quick free kick saw Anthony Martial score as Ederson leaked in a goal. Scott McTominay's superb long-range finish in injury-time handed United a famous win over Pep Guardiola's side.

0-2

City beat United 2-0 in build-up to PL title win

Manchester City won the Premier League 2018-19 title by a solitary point and in gameweek 35, they earned a massive 2-0 win at Old Trafford. After a goalless first half, Bernardo Silva's low drive beat United keeper David de Gea at his near post. DDG was at fault again when Leroy Sane's drive went straight through him, handing City a major win.

4-2

Van Gaal's Manchester United overcome City 4-2

Louis van Gaal's Manchester United came back from behind to earn a 4-2 win against City in the 2014-15 season. United earned a sixth straight PL win that season. Sergio Aguero put City ahead in the eighth minute before Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini responded. Further goals from Juan Mata and Chris Smalling saw United take charge as Aguero got a late consolation.

1-6

A freak defeat for Sir Alex Ferguson's United

In the 2011-12 season, City silenced United with a 6-1 win at Old Trafford. It was Manchester United's worst home defeat since February 1955 as City went five points clear at the top. United also conceded six goals at home for the first time since 1930. Sir Alex Ferguson's United were humiliated as the match saw Mario Balotelli revealing his 'Why Always Me?' T-shirt.

4-3

The best Manchester derby at Old Trafford

United's dramatic 4-3 win over City in the 2009-10 season is regarded as the best Manchester derby at Old Trafford in the Premier League. United went ahead on three occasions but City responsed each time. Craig Bellamy scored City's third goal just seconds before the end of 90 minutes. However, Michael Owen, on as a substitute, scored deep into stoppage time for United.