T20 World Cup, England vs SA: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 01:41 pm

South Africa need to beat England to keep their chances alive for a spot in the T20 World Cup semis

England and South Africa are set to face each other in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. England top the proceedings in Group 1, having sealed four consecutive wins. The Proteas are third with an inferior NRR below Australia. It's a must-win scenario for SA as England are virtually in the semis. Here's the match preview.

Details

Key details about the match

The Sharjah wicket hasn't been a run fest. The pitch is on the slower side and has provided great assistance to bowlers. The middle overs have been difficult for batters with spinners governing the show. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar (paid subscription).

H2H record

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have met on 21 occasions in T20Is. England have sealed 11 wins, whereas, SA have tasted success on nine occasions. One match didn't have a result. Interestingly, England have won the last five T20Is against SA. In five World T20 meetings, SA have the edge over England (3-2). SA won in 2007, 2009, and 2014. England won in 2010 and 2016.

England

England in search of a fifth successive victory

England will be keen to seal a fifth successive win and top the group. They have played a solid brand of cricket so far and Eoin Morgan's captaincy needs to be praised. Jos Buttler can be a menace for the SA bowlers. England's top-order will look to score important runs. Meanwhile, England have an all-round bowling attack with enough experience on offer.

South Africa

SA are in a must-win scenario

The Proteas are in for their biggest test in this must-win encounter. SA need to win and make sure they have a better NRR than Australia. If SA win and Australia lose, then the former will qualify. If both teams win, NRR will be a factor. SA have a strong side on offer and will make things difficult for the Three Lions.

Performers

A look at the top performers

Chris Jordan (79) can become the first England bowler to surpass 80-plus wickets in T20Is. Adil Rashid (72) is three shy of 75 T20I wickets. Kagiso Rabada (46) can get to 50 T20I scalps for SA. The in-form Buttler has 2,085 runs at 34.75. Jason Roy (1,296) can get past the 1,300-run mark. Quinton de Kock and David Miller can surpass 1,900 T20I runs.

Probable XI

A look at the probable XI of both teams

England probable XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills South Africa probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi