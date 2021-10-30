T20 World Cup, South Africa beat Sri Lanka: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 07:13 pm

David Miller's cameo drives South Africa to victory

South Africa claimed their second consecutive victory in the T20 World Cup by overcoming Sri Lanka in a nail-biter at Sharjah. The Proteas chased down 143, with David Miller snatching victory from jaws of defeat. Sri Lanka were completely over the Proteas in the last four overs as Wanindu Hasaranga took a historic hat-trick. However, David Miller's late exploits (23*) brought South Africa home.

Match

How did the match pan out?

SL's top order was on song after SA elected to field. Pathum Nissanka held one end, while Charith Asalanka assisted him initially. The former lacked support of others eventually. He remained the lone warrior as SL were bowled out for 142. SA stumbled in the run-chase before Temba Bavuma (46) rescued them. Hasaranga registered an incredible hat-trick, but Miller finished off in style.

Shamsi

Most wickets in a calendar year (T20Is)

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of South Africa's bowlers. He gave the Proteas regular breakthroughs in the middle overs. Shamsi registered phenomenal figures of 3/17 in four overs. The chinaman now has the most T20I wickets in a calendar year. Shamsi has taken 32 wickets in T20Is so far. He broke the record of Andrew Tye, who picked up 31 T20I wickets in 2018.

Nissanka

Nissanka slams his second T20I fifty

Pathum Nissanka was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka in the first innings. He didn't lose his ground even though the others failed to deliver. The right-handed batter raced to his second half-century in T20Is. Nissanka accumulated 72 off 58 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. The Sri Lankan is presently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament (169).

Information

Joint-most half-centuries in the 2021 T20 World Cup

Nissanka has the joint-most half-centuries (2) in the tournament along with Mohammad Naim, Babar Azam, and Max ODowd. The former has smashed a total of 14 boundaries (fours), also the most as of now.

Hasaranga

First Sri Lankan to take a hat-trick in T20 WC

Hasaranga brought Sri Lanka back in the hunt by grabbing a hat-trick in the 18th over. Aiden Markram, Bavuma, and Dwaine Pretorius were his victims. Hasaranga became the first Sri Lankan player to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. He is the third overall to attain this feat after Brett Lee (2007) and Curtis Campher (2021).

Do you know?

Hat-trick in both ODIs and T20Is

Hasaranga has become the fourth player after Brett Lee, Thisara Perera, and Lasith Malinga to take a hat-trick in both ODI and T20I cricket. To recall, Hasaranga took a hat-trick on his international debut in 2017 (Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI).