Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 05:36 pm

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is currently underway and the Super 12s stage will start from Saturday onwards with the big guns going forward with their campaign. So far across the six editions held, there have been several unique records that were scripted by both teams and individuals alike. Here we present the unique records held in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Runs

Only player with 1,000-plus T20 World Cup runs

Former Sri Lankan ace Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for the most runs in the ICC T20 World Cup. He went on to amass 1,016 runs from 31 matches at an average of 39.07. He is the only player to have scored 1,000-plus runs in the T20 World Cup. Jayawardene also holds the record for the most fours (111).

Shakib

Bangladesh' Shakib holds this unique record

Shakib Al Hasan is the only player to have racked up 30-plus wickets and scored 600-plus runs in the T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh all-rounder has the joint-third highest number of wickets in the World Cup (35). He has scored the sixth-highest number of runs as well, accumulating 675 runs at 29.34.

Awards

Two successive Man of the Tournament awards

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the World T20. He is the only player in T20 WC history to win successive Man of the Tournament awards. In 2014, Kohli scored 319 runs with the best score of 77. He was the second-highest scorer in 2016 with 273 runs.

Average

Best average in an edition of the World T20

In the 2014 edition, Kohli averaged 106.33. He followed that up with an average of 136.50 in the 2016 World Cup. This is the best average anybody has registered in any edition of the tourney. For the second successive occasion, Kohli averaged over 100. Overall, Kohli holds the best average in the ICC T20 World Cup (86.33).

Teams

Unique records held by teams in the T20 World Cup

The Netherlands hold the lowest team total in the tournament's history (39 vs Sri Lanka in 2014). Afghanistan have an unwanted record of the most scores notched (less than 100) on three occasions. West Indies are the only side to have won the tournament on two occasions. Sri Lanka (260/6) are the only side with 250-plus total in a match.