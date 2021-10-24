T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Scotland: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 01:01 pm

Scotland will aim to overcome Afghanistan

Afghanistan and Scotland are set to face each other in the fifth Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The match is set to be held in Sharjah. Scotland qualified for the Super 12 after topping the show in Round 1 Group B, winning all three games. It's expected to be a good contest. We present the preview.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan are the favorites to win

Having a 100% record against a team gives one enough confidence. This is where the Afghans will aim to build on. They have a good bowling unit led by Rashid Khan, who can cause trouble on a low Sharjah wicket. Afghanistan will however need to bat well against an in-form Scotland outfit. If they keep the edge, it will be of massive help.

Information

Here is the head-to-head record

The two teams have met on one occasion in the ICC T20 World Cup. Afghanistan won the match in the 2016 edition by 14 runs. Overall, the two teams have met six times between 2010-16. Afghanistan have a 100% record in terms of wins.

Sc

Scotland will aim to continue in the same vein

Scotland will need to continue in the same vein as we have seen so far in the ongoing tourney. Getting a win versus Bangladesh was massive for Scotland and they can cause damage. The side is riding high on confidence and that is a positive factor. Scotland have a good bowling unit and will test the Afghans dearly.

Details

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The wicket in Sharjah is expected to be slow and scoring effectively will be pretty difficult. Spinners will be in the match and batters need to apply themselves well. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has amassed 1,458 runs in T20Is and is 42 short of 1,500. He can become only the second Scottish player to achieve this mark. Richard Berrington (1,620) can surpass Alex Hales' tally of 1,644 runs. Rashid Khan has claimed 95 T20I wickets and can surpass Shahid Afridi's tally of 98.