ICC launches official anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 05:11 pm

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 anthem has been launched

The ICC on Thursday launched the official anthem of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The official anthem is called Live the Game. The official campaign film features animated 'avatars' of Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, and Rashid Khan. The anthem is composed by renowned Indian music director Amit Trivedi. Here are further details.

Animation

Animated film features fans and leading cricketers

Interestingly, the animated film features young fans from all over the world immersed and engaged in T20I cricket. Team India skipper Kohli leads the group of players brought to life as 'avatars' in the animation, that interact with each other throughout. Kohli is joined by Windies captain Pollard. Australian all-rounder Maxwell and Afghanistan's Rashid are also present.

Details

Key details of the anthem

The anthem has been launched in collaboration with ICC's global broadcast partner Star Sports. The film can be watched across ICC, Star Sports, and BCCI social media handles. As per ANI, the animation features a brand-new broadcast technology that blends both 3D and 2D effects to create the film. A production team of over 40 people worked round-the-clock to produce the final version.

Pollard

World T20: Pollard is excited to bring some fireworks

An excited Pollard is keen to bring some fireworks during the World T20. "T20I cricket has proven time and time again that it can engage fans of all ages as I am excited to bring some fireworks to the stadiums in the UAE and for those watching all over the world," Pollard was quoted as saying by ICC.

Round 1

Key details about the Round 1 starting from October 17

Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup will include 12 matches. This will comprise eight teams from which four (top two from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s. Four teams out of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, and Papua New Guinea will then progress to the Super 12s. They will then join the top eight ranked T20I teams.

Super 12s

Key details about the Super 12s

Meanwhile, the Super 12s phase will comprise of 30 matches. This is scheduled to begin from October 23 onwards. The Super 12s will see teams being split across two groups of six each. The matches will be played at three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE. The two semi-finals and the final will follow the Super 12s.

Information

T20 World Cup to start from October 17

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will start from October 17 onwards in Oman and UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.