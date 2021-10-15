Chennai Super Kings win their fourth IPL title: Interesting numbers

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 11:29 pm

IPL 2021: A look at the interesting numbers

Chennai Super Kings have been crowned champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Yellow Army handed Kolkata Knight Riders a one-sided defeat in the final to win their fourth title. Notably, MS Dhoni has become the second player after Rohit Sharma to lead a side to four or more IPL titles. Here are the interesting numbers from the season.

CSK

The Super Kings roar again!

CSK have captured their fourth IPL title. They previously lifted the trophy in 2010, 2011, and 2018. CSK had reached their ninth IPL final (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021) after beating Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1. While Mumbai Indians have played as many as six IPL finals, no other team have reached the final more than three times.

Milestone

First player to captain in 300 T20 games

Dhoni became the first player to captain in 300 T20 games. Daren Sammy follows the CSK skipper with 208 matches. Interestingly, Dhoni and Sammy are the only two players to lead in over 200 T20 games. During the tournament, Dhoni also became the first player to lead a team in 200 IPL matches. He registered the record in his 216th appearance.

Ruturaj

Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his form from last year into the 2021 season. He ended up winning the Orange Cap, having amassed 635 runs from 16 matches at an average of 45.36. The tally includes 4 half-centuries and a solitary ton. Gaikwad has become only the third batter from CSK after Michael Hussey and Ambati Rayudu to score 600 runs in an IPL season.

Information

Youngest CSK batter to score an IPL ton

Gaikwad slammed his maiden IPL ton, an unbeaten 101 (60) against Rajasthan Royals. At 24 years and 244 days, the right-handed batter became the youngest CSK batter to score an IPL century. The previous record was held by Murali Vijay (26y 2d).

Harshal

Joint-most wickets in a single season

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel emulated the long-standing record of Dwayne Bravo in the IPL. He scalped a total of 32 wickets, the joint-most in a single season along with Bravo. He registered an incredible average of 14.34. Patel became one of the two players to record a five-wicket haul in the 2021 season (the other one being Arshdeep Singh).

Rahul

Most runs for PBKS in the IPL

KL Rahul became the first batter to complete 600 runs this season (626). He reached the landmark in the second consecutive season. Rahul has smashed 600 runs in three of the last four seasons (2020: 670, 2019: 593, 2018: 659. He became the leading run-scorer for Punjab Kings in the IPL (2,548). Rahul surpassed Shaun Marsh, who registered 2,477 runs for PBKS.

Warner

First batter to slam 50 IPL half-centuries

David Warner had a poor season with the bat. He was even axed as captain by Sunrisers Hyderabad midway through the season. However, he attained a significant feat in the India leg. The Australian opener became the first-ever batter to register 50 half-centuries in the IPL (against CSK, 23rd match). Warner also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Samson

Sanju Samson broke these records

Sanju Samson played a knock for ages in his first IPL game as captain (against Punjab Kings). He fired a 63-ball 119, having slammed his third hundred in the tournament. Samson registered the highest-ever IPL score by a batter on captaincy debut. He also completed 2,000 runs for RR in that innings, the third player from the franchise to do so.

Jadeja

A three-dimensional player

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as one of the most prolific all-rounders in the IPL 2021. He smashed 227 runs at an incredible average of 75.66 and recorded a strike rate of 145.51. The CSK all-rounder also scalped 13 wickets at 26.61. Moreover, Jadeja plundered 13 catches. In the match against RCB, he smashed 37 runs in the last over bowler by Harshal Patel.

Numbers

A look at other interesting numbers

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine scalped his seventh four-wicket haul in the IPL. He overtook Lasith Malinga on the tally. CSK all-rounder Bravo became the first-ever bowler to take 550 T20 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja appeared in his 200th match in the IPL. Star batter AB de Villiers became the third-fastest batter to complete 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league.