Indian captain Virat Kohli turns 33: Presenting his major feats

Indian captain Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday

The incumbent captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, turned 33 on Friday. Known as the Run Machine, Kohli is regarded the greatest batter of modern era. His attributes in limited-overs cricket remain unmatched. Kohli is India's most successful captain in Test cricket. He is presently leading Team India in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Here are Kohli's major feats.

His astonishing numbers in international cricket

Despite undergoing a lean patch, Kohli is still ruling the roost. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, having scored 12,169 from 254 matches. Kohli leads the runs chart in T20Is (3,225), while he owns 7,765 runs from 96 Tests. Presently, Kohli is the only player to average over 50 in all three formats (ODIs: 59.07, T20Is: 52.01, Tests: 51.08).

Second-most ODI hundreds among Indians

Kohli has the second-most ODI runs among Indians, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). He is only the second player with over 40 ODI tons (43). Kohli is six short of emulating the record of Tendulkar. He has 13 more hundreds than the third-placed, Ricky Ponting (30).

Kohli was the first player to complete 3,000 T20I runs

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket. He became the first player to touch the 3,000-run mark in the format. The likes of Martin Guptill (3,069), Rohit Sharma (2,952), and Aaron Finch (2,594) follow the Indian captain (3,225). Although Kohli has 29 fifties, he is devoid of a T20I ton. He has returned unbeaten as many as 24 times.

Only Indian with 10,000 T20 runs

Earlier this year, Kohli became the first Indian to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is overall the fifth player to achieve this feat after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, and David Warner. Kohli has tallied 10,202 runs from 322 T20s at 41.13. Besides, Kohli remains the only player with over 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (6,283).

India's most successful Test captain

Kohli is India's most successful Test captain in terms of wins. In 2019, he broke MS Dhoni's record by winning his 28th Test as captain. On the recent England tour, Kohli extended his tally of wins to 38. He surpassed Clive Lloyd, who won 36 while leading the WI. The former is now behind Graeme Smith (53), Rickey Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41).