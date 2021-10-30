Decoding the best T20I matches between India vs New Zealand

Team India takes on New Zealand in the 16th Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The match is set to be held in Dubai. India got off to a poor start, being beaten by Pakistan (10 wickets) in Group 2. New Zealand too suffered a defeat against Pakistan. Ahead of a key clash, we decode the best India-NZ T20Is.

Jan 29, 2020

India win one-over eliminator after match gets tied

Rohit Sharma's 65 helped India post a decent 179/5 in 20 overs in the third T20I (bilateral series). In response, NZ skipper Kane Williamson struck a superb 95 from 48 balls. NZ needed nine from the last over as Ross Taylor started with a six. However, India responded strongly and picked two wickets to force a tie. India then sealed the one-over eliminator.

Jan 31, 2020

India win second successive one-over eliminator after match gets tied

In the very next match in Wellington, India posted 165/7 in 20 overs, riding on Manish Pandey's unbeaten 50. The Kiwis were going strong at 159/3 and needed seven from the last over. They lost four wickets but scored six runs to force a tie. Shardul Thakur, bowling the 20th, was superb for India. Team India then went on to seal another one-over eliminator.

Sept 11, 2012

India lose by a solitary run in Chennai

NZ toured India in 2012 and the second T20I saw the Kiwis post 167/5 with Brendon McCullum managing a 55-ball 91 in Chennai. Irfan Pathan (3/31) did well for India with the ball. In response, India were well on course with Virat Kohli smashing 70. India were 155/3 after 19 overs but MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh couldn't get past the line (166/4).

Sept 16, 2007

India lose by 10 runs in the first T20I duel

The first meeting between India and NZ happened in the 2007 World T20. NZ posted 190/10 in 20 overs with McCullum scoring 45. Harbhajan Singh (2/24) bowled well. India were off to a terrific start as the openers added 76. However, they lost their way from there on with Daniel Vettori (4/20) doing the damage. India lost by 10 runs (180/9).