ICC T20 World Cup, England overcome West Indies: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 23, 2021, 09:56 pm

England beat West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup defending champions West Indies were thrashed by England in the second Super 12 encounter. The Windies were bowled out for 55 at the Dubai International Stadium. Apart from Chris Gayle, no other batter went on to get double digits. England were all around the Windies batters as they suffocated themselves. Here we present the records broken.

ENG vs WI

How did the match pan out?

West Indies were never in the match from the start and went on to lose wickets at regular intervals. Besides Chris Gayle, nobody else went on to get more than 10. Adil Rashid 4/2 was the chief architect. In response, England got the job done after losing both openers early on. They scored 56/4 in 8.2 overs.

WI

Unwanted records for West Indies

West Indies have now recorded their second-lowest T20I score. Their lowest is 45, which was also recorded against England in 2021. WI now have the joint-second most single digit dismissals for a team in the Men's T20 World Cup match among top-10 Test nations. This is now the third-lowest total in the T20 World Cup.

Information

Unique record for Rashid

As per statistician Umang Pabari, Rashid has registered the second-best economy rate for bowlers in a T20I match with three-plus wickets. 0.85 - Rangana Herath (3.3-2-3-5); 0.85 - Adil Rashid (2.2-0-2-4); 1.00 - Pedro Arrighi (4-2-4-5).

Numbers

Unwanted numbers for WI

No West Indies player has now scored more ducks in T20Is than Andre Russell (8). Earlier, Andre Fletcher held this unwanted record (7). WI scored just 31 runs in the powerplay overs. They hit five fours, one six, and secured five singles, besides managing 25 dots.

Do you know?

England's Rashid registers these feats

Rashid has now registered the best bowling figures for England in T20Is. It's also the third best bowling figures by a spinner in Men's T20 WC. He now has 69 T20I wickets at 22.91.