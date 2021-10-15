IPL 2021 final, CSK vs KKR: Morgan elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 07:01 pm

CSK and KKR are facing each other in the IPL 2021 final

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are facing each other in the grand finale of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to host the summit clash. The news from the center is that KKR captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field first. Here we present the complete details.

H2H record

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK and KKR have met a total of three times in the UAE. In the 2020 season, the Knight Riders won the first game between them (Abu Dhabi). The Yellow Army bounced back in the following match in Dubai. Meanwhile, CSK beat KKR by two wickets in the UAE leg this season (Abu Dhabi). Overall record in IPL: CSK 16, KKR 8, N/R 1.

Details

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium plays host to the final. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Notably, CSK won the Qualifier 1 on this venue. Both teams scored in excess of 170 runs. The surface here assists everyone in phases. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Final

CSK are in their ninth IPL final

CSK are in their ninth IPL final. They did so previously in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The Yellow Army were crowned champions in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Meanwhile, KKR will play their third IPL final. They have a perfect record in the finals, having won the tournament in 2012 and 2014. Notably, Kolkata beat Chennai in the 2012 final.

Landmark

MSD becomes first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches

Dhoni had added another feather to his illustrious cap. He is leading in his 300th T20 match as captain. Notably, Dhoni and former West Indies star Daren Sammy (208) are the only two players to have led in more than 200 T20s. Dhoni led India in 72 T20Is, besides captaining CSK in his 214th match. He also led Rising Pune Supergiant (14 matches).

Teams

A look at the two teams

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain, wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy