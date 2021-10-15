Indian Wells, Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka: Decoding the stats

Indian Wells: Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to clash in semis

Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the semi-finals of 2021 Indian Wells Masters after defeating unseeded Shelby Rogers 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The 2017 French Open champion reached her third semi-final of 2021 and first in the WTA 1000 tournaments in three years. She will face Victoria Azarenka in the penultimate clash, who overcame Jessica Pegula. Here, we decode the stats of Ostapenko and Azarenka.

The run of Ostapenko in 2021

Prior to the Indian Wells, Ostapenko reached the final of Luxembourg Open (WTA 250). She lost to Clara Tauson in the summit clash. In June, the former won the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne (WTA 500) after defeating Anett Kontaveit in the final. After beating Rogers at the BNP Paribas Open, Ostapenko claimed her 32nd win of the season.

Azarenka is 27-8 in the season

Before the Indian Wells, Azarenka gave a walkover to Garbine Muguruza in Chicago (last 16). Earlier, the latter defeated Azarenka at the US Open too. Azarenka had reached the semi-final in the WTA 500 event in Berlin. She also made the semi-finals at the Qatar Open. Despite winning matches, Azarenka has lacked consistency throughout the season (27-8).

Head-to-head record: Azarenka 1-0 Ostapenko

Ostapenko and Azarenka have met only once on the WTA tour. The latter defeated Ostapenko in the opening round of 2019 Roland Garros. Azarenka won the one-sided clash 6-4, 7-6(4). The two players will now clash in the semi-finals of Indian Wells.

A look at their career stats

Ostapenko has a career win-loss record of 270-166. She has won a total of four WTA singles titles as of now. The world number 29 won the French Open in 2017. On the other hand, Azarenka is a two-time Grand Slam champion. She won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013. The 32-year-old has a career record of 547-212. She owns 21 singles titles.