WTA Rankings: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to break into Top 10

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 04:54 pm

Ons Jabeur set to enter the Top 10 of WTA Rankings

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is set to break into the Top 10 of WTA Rankings. The 27-year-old overcame 18th seed Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals at the Indian Wells Masters. She will become the first-ever Arab player to reach the Top 10 of WTA or ATP Rankings (singles). Jabeur has attained several feats in the 2021 season so far.

Run

A look at her journey (Indian Wells 2021)

Jabeur has dropped only one set at the Indian Wells thus far. She beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 in the second round. The Tunisian then claimed straight-set wins against Danielle Collins, Anna Kalinskaya, and Kontaveit respectively. Jabeur has reached the semi-finals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time. She lost her previous three quarter-finals in WTA 1000 tournaments.

Statement

Jabeur expressed her contentment after defeating Kontaveit

"A great match, great fight. Always tough to play against Anett. I tried to play my game little bit, but she knows me so well. It was kind of tough to kind of execute those drop shots," Jabeur said after the match. "It was stressful. But I'm glad that I got the win and looking forward to play. Why not get the title here?"

Season

Jabeur has most match wins in 2021 (WTA)

Jabeur has been on a roll in the ongoing season. In June, she became the first Arab woman to win a WTA Tour singles title, in Birmingham (defeated Daria Kasatkina in the final). Prior to the Indian Wells, she reached the final of Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. Jabeur is the WTA Tour leader in terms of match wins in 2021 (48-17).

Feats

Here are her notable feats in the season

Jabeur was seeded 21st at Wimbledon this year. With a second-round win over Venus Williams, she became the first Arab woman to reach the third round at Wimbledon. She also qualified for her seventh consecutive third round at a Grand Slam. After defeating Clara Burel, Kasatkina, and Bianca Andreescu at the Canada Open, Jabeur made her Top 20 debut.