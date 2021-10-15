Kane Williamson yet to recover from his elbow issue

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 03:11 pm

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hasn't recovered from his elbow issue yet

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, on Thursday, confirmed that his elbow still needs "a little bit of time" to recover fully. The problem related to his elbow forced him to miss the recent international games. After leading New Zealand to World Test Championship title, Williamson also skipped the Hundred. He also gave an update on his hamstring issue. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is what Williamson said

"The elbow has been a bit of a slow-burner. Yeah, it has been quite frustrating for a long period of time. However, it has definitely improved a bit over the last two months I've had after the WTC. It has definitely seemed to move forward, which is refreshing, but still a little bit of time to get back to a 100," Williamson said.

Information

Williamson has missed several series of late

Williamson missed the ODI series against Bangladesh at home, the start of the India leg of IPL 2021, and the Edgbaston Test against England due to his elbow injury. He also withdrew from the Hundred. The 31-year-old was supposed to represent the Birmingham Phoenix.

IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Williamson missed Sunrisers Hyderabad's last match

Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 IPL season. He replaced David Warner as the side's captain in the first phase. However, SRH couldn't make a turnaround under the former. They became the first side to be eliminated from the playoffs race. Williamson scored 266 runs from 10 matches at 44.33 in the season. He missed the side's last encounter with an injury.

Quote

The hamstring issue is minor: Williamson

"The hamstring is minor, it's progressing nicely, so not too many concerns and we've still got plenty of time. So, yeah, hopefully in the next sort of few days or so, I'm taking basically full part in the training. So, it's all good," Williamson added.

UAE

Williamson was SRH's second-highest run-scorer in the UAE leg

Williamson emerged as SRH's second-highest run-scorer in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. He racked up 138 runs in six innings at an average of 27.60, and carried a strike rate of 102.98. Williamson has read the UAE pitches enough ahead of the impending T20 World Cup. He believes the wickets and conditions could change as the tournament progresses.

Schedule

T20 WC: New Zealand to play Pakistan in opener

Williamson-led New Zealand have been drawn with India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the T20 world Cup. They will play their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 26. After the T20 World Cup in the UAE, New Zealand will tour India for three T20Is and two Test matches. The T20I series will kick off India's impending home season.