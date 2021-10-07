England all-rounder Ben Stokes undergoes second finger surgery

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 02:43 pm

Ben Stokes has undergone an operation on his left index finger

England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes has undergone a second finger surgery. The star cricketer has had surgery on the troublesome left index finger, the ECB confirmed. Stokes is unlikely to play the Ashes series in Australia later this year. The 30-year-old had taken an indefinite break from cricket in July to protect his mental health and rest his left index finger. Here's more.

Rehab

Stokes will now undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation: ECB

Stokes had earlier undergone surgery in April but has now had a second operation to remove two screws and scar tissue from the left index finger. The ECB said Stokes will undergo intense rehabilitation over the next four weeks. "He will now undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation for the next four weeks under the supervision of the ECB's medical team," ECB said.

Injury

Stokes had injured his finger during IPL 2021 (first phase)

Stokes fractured his finger when he took a catch in the outfield during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in April. He made a return to the T20 Blast tournament and was also named skipper of a fresh squad for the ODI series against Pakistan. Stokes later revealed that he played the series versus Pakistan at home through a lot of pain.

Break

Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket

On July 30, Stokes withdrew from the Test squad ahead of England's five-match series against India. Stokes revealed that he wanted to take an indefinite break from cricket with immediate effect to prioritize his mental well-being, besides resting his left index finger. England managing director Ashley Giles had said that Stokes will be given as long as he needs to make a full recovery.

Tour

Stokes set to miss the Ashes against Australia

Stokes is set to be ruled of the Australia tour. With no timeline on his return from the mental health break and undergoing another surgery, have somehow ruled out the possibility. England have suffered a blow as Olly Stone and Jofra Archer have already been ruled out with injuries.