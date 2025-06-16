Health‑focused Apple AirPods Pro 3 delayed to next year
What's the story
Apple's next-generation earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, are rumored to be launching in 2026. This speculation comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu.
The delay could mark a four‑year gap since the second‑generation model—Apple's longest-ever interval between AirPods Pro releases.
The original AirPods Pro was launched in 2019, followed by the second-generation version in 2022.
Launch timeline
Earlier rumors had pointed to a fall 2025 launch for Apple's next-gen flagship earbuds, possibly timed with a September event alongside iPhone 17 series.
Code references in the iOS 26 beta and some leaks hinted at incoming support for "AirPods Pro 3" during WWDC or the autumn iPhone keynote.
Features
What to expect from AirPods Pro 3
Potential new features for AirPods Pro 3 include an upgraded H3 chip, improved active noise cancellation, refined audio performance, and form‑factor redesign.
Apple may also integrate health‑focused sensors in the earbuds, such as heart‑rate monitors and body‑temperature tracking.
The earbuds might also support better interaction with Apple's Vision Pro headset, including spatial audio and gesture control.