What's the story

Apple's next-generation earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, are rumored to be launching in 2026. This speculation comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu.

The delay could mark a four‑year gap since the second‑generation model—Apple's longest-ever interval between AirPods Pro releases.

The original AirPods Pro was launched in 2019, followed by the second-generation version in 2022.