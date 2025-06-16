What's the story

A recent study has revealed that Meta's LLaMA 3.1 AI model can reproduce significant portions of copyrighted texts, including the first Harry Potter book.

The research was conducted by a group of computer scientists and legal scholars from Stanford, Cornell, and West Virginia University.

They tested five leading open-weight models—three from Meta and one each from Microsoft and EleutherAI—for their ability to reproduce text from Books3, a collection of books commonly used to train large language models (LLMs).