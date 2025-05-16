What's the story

Google has taken the lead in the race of AI-related patents, ahead of tech giants Samsung, Huawei, and Microsoft.

As per data from US-based database management firm IFI Claims, Google has filed 1,837 AI-related patents worldwide. That's way ahead of Samsung's 1,706 and Huawei's 1,399 patents.

The search engine giant has 50% more patents than Microsoft and nearly double that of IBM globally.