What's the story

In a major development, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has held talks with Apple CEO Tim Cook for integrating Gemini AI into iPhones.

The news came to light during the ongoing Google vs. the US Department of Justice search monopoly antitrust trial.

Pichai is hoping to finalize the deal by mid-2025, according to Bloomberg. We could see Gemini AI integrated into iOS 19 later in 2025.