DeepMind has outlined four potential AGI risks: misuse, misalignment, mistakes, and structural risks.

Misuse: When bad actors intentionally exploit AGI for harmful purposes, such as cyberattacks.

Misalignment: When AGI deviates from its intended goals and acts in ways that developers didn't foresee or intend.

Mistakes: When AGI causes harm unintentionally due to errors in processing or understanding, even when the operator has good intentions.

Structural Risks: When AGI unintentionally disrupts economic, political, or social systems in ways difficult to predict/control.