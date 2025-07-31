AIIMS Patna security guard's 2 children burned alive at home
In a shocking incident, two children of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna security guards were allegedly burnt alive by unidentified miscreants on Thursday. The victims, identified as Anjali and Ansh, had just returned home from school when the attack took place in Patna's Janipur area. Their parents, Shobha Devi and Lalan Kumar Gupta, are both employed as security guards at the hospital.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Janipur Police immediately reached the spot to start an investigation. DSP-2 of Phulwari Sharif also arrived at the scene and is now supervising the probe. The motive behind this brutal crime is still unknown, as police have cordoned off the area and intensified their search for suspects involved in this heinous act.
This incident comes amid a spate of violent crimes in Bihar, especially Patna, which include murders, rapes, and gang rapes. Just a day before this incident, a female Home Guard candidate was gang-raped by two men inside an ambulance in Gaya. In the past month, several high-profile murders have rocked Patna, including that of gangster Chandan Mishra at Paras Hospital and industrialist Gopal Khemka outside his residence.