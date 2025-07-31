Assam engineer's suicide case handed over to CBI
After widespread public concern, the Assam Cabinet has handed over the investigation into assistant engineer Jyotisha Das's suicide to the CBI.
Das, 30, was found dead in her rented apartment on July 22, 2025.
She worked for the state's Public Works Department and her death raised serious questions about workplace harassment.
Note names 2 senior officials
In her note, Das accused two senior officials of harassing her and forcing her to sign off on fake bills for an unfinished mini-stadium project.
Both were arrested for abetment to suicide after Das's family filed an FIR.
Before moving the case to CBI, a special team carried out forensic checks and questioned those involved.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities dig deeper into the alleged corruption and work environment she faced.