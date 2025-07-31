Assam engineer's suicide case handed over to CBI

Note names 2 senior officials

In her note, Das accused two senior officials of harassing her and forcing her to sign off on fake bills for an unfinished mini-stadium project.

Both were arrested for abetment to suicide after Das's family filed an FIR.

Before moving the case to CBI, a special team carried out forensic checks and questioned those involved.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities dig deeper into the alleged corruption and work environment she faced.