SBK Singh appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner

SBK Singh, a senior IPS officer with decades of experience, has just been named the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He steps in replacing Sanjay Arora, taking charge during a major reshuffle at the top of the force that keeps India's capital running smoothly.

Singh's experience could help him tackle challenges in Delhi Singh isn't new to big responsibilities—he's handled everything from leading key Delhi districts to tackling economic crimes and modernizing police work in the Northeast.

He even oversaw security for President Obama's 2015 visit and set up Mizoram's first all-women police station.

With Delhi being such a complex city, his deep experience could really make a difference.

Singh takes over from Sanjay Arora A 1988-batch AGMUT cadre officer and St Stephen's College grad, Singh has spent 39 years in policing.

He's known for introducing digital complaint systems and leading from the front in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Colleagues say he brings both tech-savvy ideas and steady leadership wherever he goes.