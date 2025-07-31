Swiggy's net loss almost doubles to ₹1,197cr in Q1

Swiggy , India's leading food delivery platform, has reported a massive net loss of ₹1,197 crore for the June quarter. This is nearly double the loss of ₹611 crore in the same period last year. The company's quick commerce division "Instamart" was mainly responsible for these losses as they widened from last year's figures.

Financial impact Losses widen on EBIT basis On an Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) basis, the loss ballooned to ₹797 crore from ₹379 crore last year. Despite these challenges, Swiggy managed to grow its revenue for the quarter by a whopping 54% YoY to ₹4,961 crore, from ₹3,222 crore in the same period the previous year.

Cost analysis EBITDA loss balloons to ₹954cr Swiggy's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) also took a hit, posting a loss of ₹954 crore as opposed to ₹544 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses for the company surged 60% YoY to ₹6,244 crore during this period. This was mainly due to higher delivery costs, advertising spends, employee benefits and logistics expenses in its quick commerce segment.