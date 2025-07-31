Next Article
Road rage in Delhi: Man beaten unconscious, 2 others hospitalized
Delhi saw two disturbing road rage incidents just days apart.
On July 27 in Dwarka, a group driving luxury cars allegedly attacked two men after a minor dispute, leaving both hospitalized.
Two days earlier in Munirka, a man was beaten unconscious by a two-wheeler rider and his friends over an argument about yielding on the road.
Police investigating both cases
Police have filed cases for both assaults and are digging into the details.
The Dwarka attackers managed to flee, making identification tricky, while investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from Munirka to track down those involved.
Both cases are being investigated seriously by the police.