'Samsung' wants income certificate; 'iPhone,' 'Smartphone' are parents
Someone in Jehanabad, Bihar, filed for an income certificate under the name "Samsung," claiming their parents were "iPhone" and "Smartphone," and said they lived in a "gaddha" (pit).
The application left officials at the Modanganj block office both surprised and stunned.
Cyber police are now digging into who pulled this off
Circle Officer Mohammad Asif Hussain called out the prank, promising strict action.
The cyber police are now digging into who pulled this off, since these stunts waste government time and mess up real work.
Similar cases in the past
Turns out, this isn't new—earlier, fake residence certificates were made for pet dogs named "Dog Babu" and "Dogesh Babu." Nawada district even launched FIRs over those cases.
Officials say they're cracking down to keep public service portals from being misused like this again.