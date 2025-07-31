Next Article
Tamil Nadu man killed over inter-caste relationship: What we know
A 27-year-old Dalit man, Kavin Selva Ganesh, was killed in Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu—allegedly by his partner's brother, S Surjeet.
Police say Surjeet lured Kavin near a hospital and attacked him before turning himself in.
The case is now with the CB-CID to ensure a fair investigation.
Partner's parents arrested, father-in-law demands justice
Kavin's partner, whose parents are both police officers, has publicly said her family wasn't involved: "Punishing my parents would be wrong."
Still, her father has been arrested and her mother is on the run after both were suspended from duty.
Meanwhile, Kavin's father believes the partner's family played a role and is demanding justice for his son.