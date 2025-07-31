Next Article
IMD predicts above-average rainfall in August-September
India's weather department (IMD) is predicting more rain than usual across most of the country during August and September.
While August should bring typical monsoon showers to most places, some areas in the northeast, east, and parts of central and southwest India might see less rain than normal.
September forecast
September is expected to be even wetter—about 6% above average—which could mean fuller reservoirs and better crops, but also a higher risk of floods or landslides in some regions.
This forecast helps farmers and local authorities plan ahead so they can make the most of the rains while staying prepared for any weather surprises.