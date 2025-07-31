Next Article
Malegaon blast case accused calls Congress 'terrorists' in 2008
In the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Shyam Sahu—one of the accused—says his arrest was part of a Congress-led political move and that terms like "Hindu terrorism" were used for political gain.
On July 31, a special court acquitted all seven accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, citing lack of evidence.
Sahu welcomed the verdict and called the arrests unfair.
Sahu asks for an apology from Congress
Sahu shared that during his years in jail, his brother passed away from a heart attack while Sahu was being brought to court—a loss he still feels deeply.
Even after being cleared, he's asking Congress for an apology but isn't holding out much hope it'll ever come.