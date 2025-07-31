UP: ASP's wife found dead at home; probe launched

Investigation underway, multiple angles being probed

Nitesh had reportedly faced ongoing health and mental challenges. Her brother claims she was distressed over her husband's alleged affairs—police are looking into all possible angles.

CCTV footage from July 29 shows Nitesh trying to suffocate her disabled elder son while her younger son was playing in the room.

Cameras were installed due to concerns about her mental health and their son's condition. ASP Singh confronted her after seeing the footage; they argued the night before she died.

The investigation continues as officials gather more evidence.